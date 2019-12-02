Several items are on the agenda for the Polk County Commission in their work session this evening, including a new award being handed out by the local government to honor people who get involved in the community.
County Commissioners will be giving out the Citizen of the Year award during tonight's work session, set to start at 5:15 p.m. They additionally will be giving out the monthly Employee Service Awards to honor the longevity of employees working with the county, as well as the Employee of the Month award.
Their business this evening also includes several requests requiring hearings before they undertake discussions. Those include a new alcohol beverage application for Razaur Rehman for the Lake Stop Food and Gas on Coot's Lake Road, which is for an ownership change.
Commissioners will also hear from Christopher and Brooke Robillard on Flint Hill Road in Aragon, who wish to get a Special Land Use permit to have a business on their property, an Animal Assisted Play Therapy operation. That would include the requirement to put up a metal building in front of their home, which is an additional request they've made.
Joshua and Melissa Long are also seeking to make a zoning change from industrial to agriculture to allow them to build a home on property as well.
In their regular business, commissioners are expected to hear from Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier about grant opportunities and his office, and discuss reports from the personnel and finance committees.
Commissioners gather at the board meeting room at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown tonight and on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their regular voting session.