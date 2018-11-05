The Polk County Board of Commissioners are gathering tonight for their work session, and then meet again as the polls close on Tuesday night for Election Day to cover business ahead of the holidays and the start of 2019. Among those projects about to get fully underway is the Cornelius Moore Field runway extension project.
Only one delegate is on the agenda for the County Commission's work session starting at 5:15 p.m. this evening at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarter at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Judge Jean Crane is coming before the board to discuss courtroom space.
Following that, the board will celebrate the Employee of the Month for November and longevity awards for those with more than five years of service, and get right into department and committee reports for the month.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the same location, the board will get together for their formal November session and looks to vote on several items. Those include the reintroduction of a resolution to amend employee pay and classification plan, and new business for administrative matters such as approval of the revision of the speed detection device permit from the Georgia Department of Transportation, authorization for personnel committee and or the county manager to make operational decisions in regards to the forthcoming pay study from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia, and a resolution amending the job description for the paving supervision within the Public Works department.
Spending on several items, along with a move in the December meeting dates are also on the books for Tuesday night, as well as one item that county employees will appreciate during the holidays.
'The annual vote to give a 1.5 percent salary enhancement checks for county employees is up ahead of Thanksgiving as well.
Commissioners will also decide on the funding agreement between itself and GDOT for the runway extension project, two more work order for Holt Consulting on that project, and consideration of a bid with the Astra Group for construction.
Check out the attached PDFs to find the full agendas, and check back for more on these project votes and more following later this week.