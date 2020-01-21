The Polk County Commission is gathering for a special called meeting, but will be going into executive session almost immediately after Chair Jennifer Hulsey gets approval of an agenda.
This evening's meeting at 6:30 p.m. is being called exclusively to allow for the commission to go into a closed session to discuss pending litigation against the county and are not expected to make any votes once they conclude their business.
Commissioners gather for meetings at the Polk County Police Department, located at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.