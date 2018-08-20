Thinking of becoming a county commissioner, and can meet the qualifications? Those who want to run need to go file paperwork before Wednesday at noon for a chance to be on the November ballot.
The seat held by Hal Floyd is up for a vote this year to fill the remaining time, since Floyd is running unopposed in November for the seat still being held by Commissioner Marshelle Thaxton.
Elections director Lee Ann George said no one had yet qualified for the forthcoming open seat as of 10:50 a.m.
Since he has no opposition in November, Floyd will get to spend the next four years serving on the County Commission as a District 3 representative instead of the short term left over when he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when former Commissioner Stefanie Drake Burford resigned.
Qualifying is $144, residents must live within the District 3 boundaries and and have been registered within the district for at least a year before they are allowed to be considered on the ballot for November.
The period continues through this afternoon and Tuesday during regular business hours, and concludes on Wednesday at noon.
For more information call the Board of Elections office at 770-749-2103.