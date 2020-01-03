The County Commission is back in business at the start of the coming week to kick off 2020 with several items to cover in their work and regular sessions following the holiday season and end of the year.
A public hearing kicks off the work session coming up on Monday, January 6 at 5:15 p.m. at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Office headquarters at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
The hearing is being sought to seek a proposed abandonment of the "northern most portion of right of way known as Old Esom Hill Loop" that sits between a private parcel of land and Johnson Lake Road. It's 520 feet of right of way that the county would give up to landowners in the area.
Additional work session business includes the celebration of the January 2020 Employee of the Month and employee service awards for longevity with the county, plus delegations coming to discuss a few items of business needing commission attention.
Janell Cook is coming to discuss the current Tax Assessors project, and Sheriff Johnny Moats has sought time to discuss Courthouse No. 1 and 2 security issues that his office covers on a daily basis.
Commissioners will also discuss convenience center recycling and review their Tuesday agenda items for the regular session.
When they reconvene on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m., the commission has several items on their plate. Included in that is the need to elect a new commission chair and vice chair for 2020, a vote on the Old Esom Hill Loop right of way abandonment, a request to use the courthouse grounds for the annual Sanctity of Life memorial coming up on Saturday, January 25, and more.
They've got an intergovernmental agreement with Cobb County to connect to the P-25 core network for the region to also consider, and setting qualifying fees for county officials in the 2020 election.
A number of other agenda items - upward of 17 in total for the night up for vote, kicks off the new year for the commission.
See the full list of commission regular session items in the attached PDF for Tuesday night, and the work session agenda for Monday.