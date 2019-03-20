The Polk County Public Safety Committee is meeting tomorrow to discuss everything from local buildings to emergency vehicles, and those interested in coming to listen in can visit the County Administration office at 144 West Ave, Cedartown beginning at 4 p.m.
New business includes discussion of Rockmart radio tower improvements and updates on the ongoing radio communication issues. This wouldn't be the first time the group has met to discuss radio towers, since faulty 911 communications have been a persisting issue on and off for months.
Diversified was previously hired to downgrade the firmware on the towers, and while some issues were resolved, other problems have persisted like the coverage area and some dead spots where at times communications become faulty or non-existent. The hopes are that as they continue to work on tower improvements, communications with officers in the field and dispatchers in the 911 center will get better.
Other new items include discussion of Public Safety vehicle accidents, discussion of the standalone 911 communications committee, and updates on the sewer grinder jail.
Old business items on the agenda are a review of the fire stations and their conditions, updates on the Jail Renovation Project, and potential security improvements to Courthouse #2, among others.
General reports from the 911 department, Animal Control, Sheriff Johnny Moats, the committee members, and more will be held, and a delegation from Tony Brazier to discuss drug problems is also scheduled for the beginning of the meeting.