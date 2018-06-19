A whole lot of business is going on this week for the Polk County Commission’s committees, back in session after a break to work on the budget some.
Though delayed at least until the beginning of July for approval, the commission still has other business to attend to during that upcoming meeting.
Work begins on issues during Technology and Ordinance Review committee meetings being held this afternoon starting with a 4 p.m. session.
The Technology committee headed by Jose Iglesias seeks to focus on updates for the county’s website redesign, mass notification system for employees and new requirements for the Polk County Tax Commissioner to upgrade systems to communicate with the state.
Additionally, that committee will hear an update on the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, and a report from IT director David Smith.
Following that the Ordinance Review committee will go over purchasing policies, a look at dealing with blighted properties, returning employees and grant procedures.
Today’s Bid Review committee, personnel committee and finance committee reports all contain busy agendas as well.
Meeting this morning, the bid committee undertakes to look at prices for a state contract tractor boom mower, an asphalt roller, the runway extension at Cornelius Moore Field, and equipment for the fire department.
How to pay for that and more will be the focus of this afternoon’s finance committee meeting, where Family Drug Court funding, retirement, SPLOST, fees, repairs, building renovations, the Mercer Group study, the senior bus, along with a whole slew of new items on their agenda are up for discussion.
The personnel committee meeting to follow has a lighter agenda, with Ryan Norris coming to speak and reports from county officials the only business for them to handle.
Additionally the Public Safety committee will meet on Thursday to go over old business, plus some new items including the need for discussion on moving forward with training and selecting personnel for a new Polk County Police K-9 officer. Old business items include continued discussions of the after action plan, mobile command center, 911 fees and pay, and more.
Check back in next week’s edition for more on these meetings and upcoming issues before the County Commission.