The Polk County Public Safety Committee is meeting Thursday, July 18 to discuss the safety concerns of the county and public, and those interested in spectating can visit 144 West Ave, Cedartown.
While public safety meetings are typically held at 4 p.m., do note that this month's meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. instead.
With no new items on the agenda, discussion will be focused on returning items such as courthouse security improvements.
Polk is expecting several high-profile court cases in the coming year, and in order to maintain the safety of both the officers and the defendant, the committee is hoping to update security.
Discussion has focused primarily on building a fence, but balancing cost, functionality, and appearance mandates further discussion. The group is also considering adding a sally port so the accused and any officers can enter the court immediately after exiting a vehicle, as opposed to conducting an escort from the parking lot.
Other items include discussion of the 911 communications center and discussion on various vehicle operations- also both returning items. The meeting will be adjourned after any committee member comments.