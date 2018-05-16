Those who want to take part in upcoming committee meetings as the audience will have only two chances this week as the Board of Commissioners has called off most of those sessions for May without much business that can't hold.
Only the personnel committee is meeting at 4 p.m., and they only have language to go over in proposed changes in the personnel ordinance that were tabled earlier in the month to allow for the committee to review them.
Additionally, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, the county's Public Safety committee meeting is gathering for updates on where officials stand on work on getting together on an after action plan, a mobile command center, and courthouse security improvements.
New business includes discussions over 911 operator pay and creating a radio channel for school resource officers.
Check back next week for updates on the committees ahead of upcoming June sessions.