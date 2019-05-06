Several items are up for discussion and decision with the full Board of Commissioners for Polk County this evening and on Tuesday night for their May work and regular sessions.
The agenda for the May work session starting at 5:15 p.m. today in the board meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarters in Cedartown at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road include two zoning applications, two alcohol package applications, a delegation from the City of Braswell and a representative from the 2020 Census to talk to the board.
Commissioners will also be on hand for the Employee of the Month and Employee Service Awards for May, recognition of retiring employees, and additional department reports. Among those is a request for time from Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning, and a PCPD request for the purchase of replacement tasers and a budget amendment to cover the costs for the police department.
On Tuesday, they'll have several votes on the zoning and alcohol applications, change order to update the cost of stabilizing the concrete slab under Polk County Animal Control, appointments to the DFCS board locally, a request from the Coroner's office for a surplus vehicle, group insurance renewal and much more. Commissioners gather for the regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
See the attached PDFs for the full agendas for both nights.