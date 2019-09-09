Several items are up for discussion and approval over the next two nights in Polk County Commission meetings.
The opening meeting at 5:15 p.m. tonight for their work session gives the Commission a chance to discuss several items and hear from delegations after pushing back dates to accommodate the holiday for Labor Day.
This evening's session includes a hearing for a zoning change for property on Rockmart Highway to change from A-1 Agriculture to C-1 Commercial by Ray Barber, who wants to convert the existing residential structure to a business.
Delegates on the agenda include Jeff Hawkins, who is back to discuss the proposed Ag center, and Marty Robinson bringing the commission a regular EMS report from Redmond.
Additional time will be spent with local residents and employee accomplishments, as well employee service awards and the Employee of the Month recognition.
Discussions over vacancies on the Board of Health and Board of Elections is also planned, committee reports and a request to establish a Citizen of the Year award.
On Tuesday, Commissioners will be voting on proposed zoning changes, a proclamation honoring the Friends of Polk County Animal Control, a request from Our House to hold a candlelight vigil at the courthouse for Domestic Violence Awareness in October, and a lot of agreements and applications.
Those include grants for fire department radio equipment funding, a supplemental agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the runway extension project, and a revised award from the Department of Natural Resources on the Silver Comet Trail project.
They also will vote on fixes to keep inmate trash out of the sewer system at the Polk County Jail with installation of a new tank, and a request to establish and post a speed limit of 35 mph on Wheeler Road.
Two ordinances are up for consideration - one for amendments to the personnel ordinance over jobs, wages and increases. The other new ordinance is being put forth to regulate filming within unincorporated Polk County.