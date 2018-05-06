The May meetings of the Polk County Board of Commissioners is coming up, and both promise to be meetings worth attending.
Commissioners gather at 5:15 p.m. on Monday in their meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarters for their work session, which has numerous items for the board to consider. Those include a request for a zoning change for property on Davis Road and Pine Pitch Road from A-1 (agriculture) to RA-8 (multi-family) for the purpose of allowing two parcels combined on more than six acres to build duplexes.
The requests are being made by Jerry Parris and Roy Trammell.
Following that, board members also get to hear a request for a plat to create a subdivision out of 303 acres ranging from five to 65 acre plots. Both requests have already been given the approval of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
A trio of delegates are coming to the work session to seek the commission's attention on matters as well. Glenn Robinson wants to discuss a proposed agriculture center, Polk Medical Center Hospital Administrator and also Vice President of Corporate and Network Services for Floyd, wants to discuss the EMS Zone and current contract Polk County has in place, and is coming due for renewal.
Additionally, the commission will hear from Lamar Smith of Coosa Valley Communications, for the purposes of discussing problems with the 911 radio system that continue to crop up after a new system was installed with the operations center.
Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey requested from County Manager Matt Denton that Smith come before the board to explain the problems, and how they might finally be solved during the county's April Public Safety meeting.
Additionally, they plan to hear reports from departments, along with bids for police and sheriff's vehicles and equipment, tree removal, and to move forward on several initiatives.
One additional topic on the agenda for the work session -- and again for the regular session -- is the commission's plans for the Grady Road Landfill. No specifics were available over the weekend after the agenda went out for what the commission plans to say, but during the Chamber's Political Forum last week on May 3, Commissioner Jose Iglesias said that "you'll be hearing about these issues and resolutions soon."
Commissioners also plan to discuss a proposed Use of Force lab from Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, the Carl Vinson Salary Study and a plan to schedule dates for the upcoming 2019 fiscal year budget during May, with an eye toward approval in June.
The board will remain just as busy on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. when they gather again for their regular session in the meeting room at the Police Department. They'll be voting on whether to accept bids, ordinance amendments, orders with Holt Consulting Company for the old landfill, resolutions and appointments, and more.
Check out the attached PDFs for agendas for the upcoming commission meetings to see a full listing of items up for discussion and decision.