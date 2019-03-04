The Polk County Commission is gathering for a work session tonight at 5:15 p.m., and will be holding their regular session on Tuesday with what promises to be another packed agenda for both sessions.
Commissioners will be discussing and later look to vote on bids for replacing gutters and a portion of the roof on Polk County Courthouse No. 2, to stabilize the building slab at the Polk County Animal Control offices in Cedartown, and for the purchase of technology-related items in the 2019 Capital Improvement Project list.
During tonight's work session, the Commission will also get to hear about an update on expanding the cat room at Polk County Animal Control, and will also hear about proposed amendments to the county's code sections pertaining to fees.
Commissioners also have an opportunity to hear about leadership development in a department report tonight, and from new Clerk of the Superior Court Stacie Baines. Redmond EMS Director and Polk County Deputy Coroner Marty Robinson will also come discuss the latest project to help with drug overdoses, a free new mapping program provided by federal officials.
To kick off tonight's meeting, a zoning public hearing is being held for a Special Land Use Permit sought by Rebecca Meers to allow for a small business to operate on Cedartown Highway that is currently zoned A-1.
The board's Tuesday agenda is also attached to this report includes the need for a new appointment to the Water Authority board, to appoint a Highland Rivers board member, the zoning application from Meers, a resolution to oppose House Bill 302 and Senate Bill 172, bids, an application for LMIG funds for striping, and more.