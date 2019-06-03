Zoning hearings, employee recognition and requests from departments are all part of the agenda for this evening and Tuesday night's County Commission work and regular sessions for the month of June.
Two zoning application hearings - one from the Church of God of the Union Assembly's property on Prospect Road in Rockmart, and one for KAJ Inc. for property at 1210 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown - will kick off this evening's work at the County Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department, located at 72 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown. This evening's session begins at 5:15 p.m.
Commissioners are also dedicating time during this evening's session to honor county employees. Included in that is the annual Wellness Recognition program, the monthly Employee of the Month award as well as the monthly service awards recognizing those who have reached milestone anniversaries of employment.
Additionally, reports from the Public Works and Public Safety committees are coming up, which includes requests for equipment from the Drug Task Force, replacement of two wrecked county police vehicles, and donation of a 1985 Chevrolet Blazer to the Aragon Police Department.
Bid committee recommendations are also on tap for discussion to decide on a price for a new distributor truck for the county Public Works department. The commission will also hear Finance Committee recommendations from their latest meeting in late May.
Commissioners will gather again Tuesday for their regular session, set to vote on zoning requests along with several other items such as permission for the county to seek out a Community Facilities grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
That grant is being sought from the Polk County Sheriff's Office to purchase equipment.
Other items up for vote include a request over a tax incentive operating agreement with WGL Energy Systems, the appointment of two county residents to the Department of Family and Children Services board locally, the request for the new Distributor truck, the requests from the Public Safety committee for equipment purchases, the transfer of the Blazer to the Aragon Police, as well as discussion over additional budget work session dates and their retreat.
Commissioners will be heading into an executive session before they wrap up the night with comments from the board.