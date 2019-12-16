County Commissioners are set to get back to business with a list of several items to cover in a special called session this evening.
The commission will begin working on several items related to the new 911 Radio System when they go into session at 6 p.m. at the Commission Meeting Room at the Polk County Police Department, located at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Items on the agenda for the night include consideration of the new agreement with Motorola to install the new radio system, along with agreements for the maintenance contract and an agreement to help with immediate funding of the purchase and installation with a lease agreement with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
Additional agreements with Cedartown, Rockmart, Aragon the Polk School District and Redmond Regional Medical Center to purchase subscriber radios.
The new APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) standard P25 mission critical public safety communications system is slated to cost a total of $6.8 million if approved by the county, which will include a final price that provides municipalities, the Polk School District’s Police Department, and others who require the use of the new digital radio system handheld radios that can be used countywide.
The county will also be required to spend another $3 million on maintenance costs over 10 years, with slight increases each year to cover replacement, upgrades and repairs to the system.
Commissioners are also coming back to business left tabled during their regular session earlier in the month. The approval for the 2020 LMIG Paving List, and considerations to amendments to the pay scale to accommodate how the Tax Assessor's Office is setup based on state definitions, remains to be completed.
Check back for additional information following tonight's session.