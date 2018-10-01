It's the start of a new month, and time for the Polk County Board of Commissioners to come together for their two nights of meetings.
The board is set to gather for their work session tonight starting at 5:15 p.m., with a busy schedule in place including a zoning application hearing, four delegations, Employee of the Month and Employee Service Awards for October, and a number of department and committee reports that will be voted on during Tuesday's regular session.
Tomorrow night's votes will start when it gavels into session at 7 p.m., with an agenda including proclamations for Red Ribbon Week, recognizing Nurse Practitioners, amendments to the employee pay and classification plan for Polk County, representatives from the county to serve on the Land Bank, a new Region 1 EMS Council appointment and much more. They'll also consider striping bids, an amendment to the ACCG's defined benefit plan, a change to minutes from March 2018's meeting to correct an error, funding for two culvert replacements, final amendments to the 2018 fiscal year budget, and the 2019 Capital Improvement Plan.
The board gathers in the Commission Meeting Room at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.