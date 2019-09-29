The Polk County Commission has prepared the agenda for their upcoming October 1 meeting, and those interested in seeing which items are approved can do so by visiting 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Rd, Cedartown beginning at 7 p.m. the night of.
A work session to discuss various other items, as well as to give out employee and citizen awards, will be held the day before at 5:15 p.m. in the same location.
Those visiting the Oct. 1 meeting can expect to see voting on a potential ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated Polk County, an appointment to the Board of Health, a resolution for the adoption of the final Fiscal Year 2019 budget amendments, and the reading of a proclamation in honor of the history of United Methodist Church – among other miscellaneous business items.
Those attending the September 30 work session can expect to see the employee of the month recognized, various service awards given out, and updates from the county's various committees on everything from public safety to financial issues.
It should be noted that very few items see formal approval during the work session, so those interested in the fate of a certain item should instead turn their attention to the Oct. 1 meeting.
The commissioners who have anything to share will provide comments before dismissing. Those interested in the agenda or other county issues can find more information by visiting http://www.polkga.org.