There will likely be no decisions made by the Polk County Board of Commissioners on Monday with only one item on the agenda other than adjournment. The board after coming to order and approving the agenda is then expected to go into an executive session during a 6 p.m. called meeting.
No other items are on the agenda, unless it is amended when the board gathers on Monday evening.
The meeting will be held at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department, located at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
It is the second session being held for the commission to discuss a possible lawsuit with lawyers. They've also met previously on March 22 to discuss potential litigation as their primary focus of an executive session.
Municipal commissions and councils, along with other boards, can meet in executive sessions to discuss privately items with attorneys over personnel issues, litigation issues for or against the board and the organization it governs, as examples.