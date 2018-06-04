A lighter schedule is in store for Polk County Commissioners for their upcoming meetings tonight and Tuesday.
The work session starts at 5:15 p.m. with several honors coming for both employees and local residents. The Commission plans to hand out employee longevity awards and the Employee of the Month.
Additionally, they also will be showing their appreciation to the Rockmart High School boys tennis team, joining local boards in giving them honors for their heroics in early May in helping a wreck victim on their way home from a state playoff victory.
They'll also be hearing a zoning request for property in the Aragon area that is currently a mobile home park they want to change to residential, a resident's request to discuss issues with noise at the airport, and from Sherman Ross about a request to establish a Land Bank in the county.
Commissioners also have discussions planned for issues coming before Public Works and the Personnel committee.
The Tuesday voting session includes the FY 2019 budget resolution, but it will likely not come up for approval. Additionally, they'll vote on the zoning request, two amendments for the personnel ordinance and the malt beverage ordinance, and a letter of intent for leasing space to the Department of Community Supervision.
Additionally, they'll hold an executive session over pending litigation.
Check back for updates later in the week on the latest meeting of the commission, and on Tuesday for more on the budget.