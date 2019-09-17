The Polk County Commission has been honoring some of its hardest-working and longest-serving employees on a regular basis, but now the group is looking to extend that recognition to the citizens that go above and beyond for the county and their fellow citizens.
With the new Citizen of the Year program, an outstanding Polk citizen — as nominated by locals and selected by the committee — will receive a plaque and other awards each year.
Those interested in nominating someone who has demonstrated selflessness, serves as positive role model, or has otherwise benefited the county can find more information by visiting https://www.polkga.org/citizen-of-the-year.
The nominations start each year on January 1 and end on October 31 of each year.
“We have the program put together now,” Assistant County Manager Barry Atkison said during the September 9 meeting. “We’ll make the recommendation to the full board of commissioners prior to the December work session, and then at that work session, the recipient will receive a plaque, a gift card, and recognition.”
Great Clips has already helped kick start the program, and the upcoming citizen of the year can look forward to a $100 Amazon gift card courtesy of the business.
The Citizen of the Year initiative will not replace the monthly awards that the county already does, so hard-working employees can still look forward to employee of the month plaques and long-time service awards.
The program’s nomination committee is composed of Atkison, PCPD Officer Andy Anderson, Polk County Commissioner Gary Martin, Polk County Human Resources Member Sheena Presley, and Polk County IT Director David Smith.
More information about county happenings, the board of commissioners, and much more can be found by visiting www.polkga.org.