The Polk County Commission’s packed agenda on Tuesday night included plenty of votes to make appointments for the year and more as 2019 got underway.
Among those was the re-appointment of Commissioner Jennifer Hulsey as the board chair, and Commissioner Hal Floyd to stay as vice chair through 2019. Both were approved unanimously by the board.
They also approved a 2019 holiday calendar that will remain the same as that in 2018, with a majority of county employees getting off for traditional holidays like Independence Day, Memorial and Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day as well.
They also get Good Friday before Easter off.
Commissioners additionally approved a number of appointments to local boards and commissions. They unanimously approved of continuing to allow for Pete Buckner to serve as chair for the Board of Elections. The three-member panel by state ordinance must have the chair chosen by the county commission, according to County Manager Matt Denton.
He was asked to look into why the commission chooses the chair for the Elections board and not vote for one of their own, and found out that it is a decision handed down by state law and not something the county can change.
The elections board are looking to appoint a new member to fill the expiring term of Duane Davidson, and Floyd asked for the item to be tabled until February to ensure the person being sought to serve will take up the four-year term.
“We did check, and it’s legal for us to do that until February,” Hulsey added before the vote approving tabling the decision to next month.
Some of those serving on local boards are staying in place. Appointments to the Planning and Zoning commission approved unanimously saw Steve Wells and David Gilmer continuing to serve for the year.
Commissioners also chose Darren Kines of Duffey Southeast Construction to take up an empty seat on the Development Authority of Polk County’s board which became vacant in December.
During the January regular session, Commissioners also took time out to honor members of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy for their donation to Polk County Animal Control in 2018.
The donation totaling more than $1,900 went toward helping with food and medical care for the animals. The project was completely chosen by the students themselves according to Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas, who sponsors and funds the Leader Academy at both Rockmart and Cedartown High Schools.
“Students decided what they wanted to do for their project, and students decided where the money they gathered was donated,” Thomas explained.
He along with Chick-fil-A provide both lesson materials and time at several points in the year. The latest round of Chick-fil-A leaders began their time last September, and continue it this week.
He also thanked Meghan Carter at Cedartown High, and Dena Lumpkin at Rockmart High for acting as in-school sponsors for the two leadership groups.
Commissioners during the January work session also took time out to honor employees with more than five years of time on the job with the county, and to name the January Employee of the Month.
The honor to start 2019 went to Jayme Eason, who along with a certificate was also given a gift card.
Commissioners during their regular session also approved two requests for allowing property to be parceled out in smaller lots, and to give up some of its right of way.
A local church asked for a small portion of the right of way on Adams Avenue in order to complete the sale of their building to a new owner, which the county turned over unanimously. It’ll provide a complete lot for buyers to purchase.
They also gave permission for more than 78 acres of land owned by Jerry and Janice Barnette to be subdivided on a new plat in 8 to 15 acre-sized parcels to be sold for single family homes in the Taylorsville area.
Commissioners did ask why the request was continuing to keep an A-1 designation instead of being transferred to a residential zoning. It was explained that since the property was large enough to start a small farm, zoning was being kept as A-1 to allow for that development if it comes from future owners.
The board approved the plat unanimously during their Jan. 8 session.
In forthcoming work ahead, a special called session of the Polk County Board of Commissioners is coming up at 5 p.m. tonight. Once called in session plans to go immediately into executive session to discuss pending litigation and to then adjourn without making any formal decisions.