During their most recent meeting, the Polk County Commission once again made time to honor some of their hardest-working and longest-serving employees.
Those recognized received plaques and applause from friends, family, and co-workers alike.
Sheena Presley was selected as the Polk County Employee of the Month for July 2019, and as mentioned by HR Director Patricia Fletcher, she earned the title by being a helpful, positive force at the county’s main office.
“Sheena is an outstanding employee who goes out of her way to help out employees and her coworkers in any way she can,” Fletcher said. “Sheena is a great asset to Polk County and the Human Resources Department.”
Her award was given out alongside the years of service awards, and during the July 2 meeting, seven different employees were present to take home a plaque. Max Moss was honored for 20 years of service; Parke Quillian, Kenneth Hulsey, Forrest Hamilton, Vonnie Gaut, and Michelle Short were all honored for 5 years of service.