Polk County Commissioners have a lot to discuss and vote upon over the next two days with tonight's work session and Tuesday's regular meeting on tap for the month of February.
Commissioners gather at 5:15 p.m. this evening at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Drive, Cedartown, to hold a pair of zoning public hearings, hear from delegations and get through discussion of several items that need attention before Tuesday's voting session at 7 p.m.
The two zoning presentations pertain to the same set of properties owned by Johnny Ray Crawford, who is looking to combine existing parcels to have one large acre-sized piece to utilize for his business. If the combination is approved, the commission will then have to determine whether they'll allow a special land use permit for operating an existing business and expanding it with a 32-by-48 foot building.
Delegations also are requesting time from the commission. The board will hear from Glenn Robinson, back to talk about the Ag Center proposal, and Parker Crawford to give an update on a Boy Scouts project they previously sought approval from the Commission to complete on county property.
Commissioners will also get to celebrate during the Employee of the Month and Employee Service Award presentations, and further discuss several department related issues like Randy Lacey's request to talk about fire hydrants, Sheriff Johnny Moats' request to discuss a resolution supporting the second amendment and making Polk a sanctuary county for firearms, and finance committee requests for mid-year budget amendments and a copier purchase.
They'll also discuss whether Polk County will send an officer to work on the Rome-Floyd HIDTA group.
Agenda items for Tuesday's regular voting session include the zoning requests from Johnny Ray Crawford, on a request for a budget amendment for the Probate Court Judge's totaling $15,000 for a part time employee, a change order with the Astra Group working on the Runway Extension project, bids for the purchase of new Sheriff's Office vehicles, mid-year budget amendments from the finance committee and copier purchases from departments.
Commissioners will also vote on three board appointments for Ethics Committee, Planning and Zoning Board and the Polk County Water Authority, a resolution supporting the second amendment, a change in military leave policy sought by the personnel committee, a correction to the January 2020 agenda over funding for a project to fix cracks in the runway to also include rejuvenation of the existing runway. There's also a request to surplus county equipment no longer in use by sale, donation or disposal.