After wrapping up their business in an executive session on Tuesday night, the Polk County Commission decided they need one more meeting for some unfinished business.
The board determined that a timely item discussed during their Tuesday regular meeting's executive session will require them to get together at 4 p.m. today to decide on a real estate purchase. The vote is looking at two parcels up for sale.
No other business will be before the commission on today's agenda.
Check back for more on the potential purchase following this afternoon's meeting.