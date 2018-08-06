The Polk County Commission has several items on the agenda for their monthly work and regular sessions coming up this evening and Tuesday night.
Their agenda for the month includes bids for a new asphalt roller, a new small bus for use for seniors at the recreation centers, and much more is up for approval on Tuesday, but will be discussed during a session this evening at 5:15 p.m.
Commissioners also expect to hear from Highland Rivers Health's Melanie Dallas after she requested time to come speak to the board.
The county will also celebrate employee longevity and announce the August employee of the month.
This evening's work session starts at 5:15 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners meeting room, and Tuesday's session will begin at 7 p.m.
See the attached PDFs for full agendas.