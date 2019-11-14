The Polk County Commission will be gathering for a special called meeting on Friday morning to determine funding options for a new 911 radio system upgrade that will impact several public safety agencies locally.
Funding is being determined for a new radio upgrade for the entire county and negotiations continue with Motorola, who is expected to provide the equipment and new towers within the county to increase coverage.
Commissioners will be voting on Friday morning to determine where funding will come from to help the cities of Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon upgrade handheld radio equipment, along with the Polk School District Police Department.
Along with the police departments, both fire departments and Floyd and Redmond EMS will also have to upgrade radios to work on the proposed new system.
The board is also voting on funding for system-wide radio maintenance as well. They previously held a meeting with the trio of cities and the school district the need for upgrades and costs during a meeting with officials following their November regular session earlier in the month.
The meeting will be held at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Drive, Cedartown at 10 a.m.