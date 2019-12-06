The Polk County Commission voted to give a couple permission to move forward with a building project, but with conditions they must have another portion of the work done within an eight year timeline.
Chris and Brooke Robillard sought and gained permission to move forward after getting a Special Land Use Permit and variance approved by the county commission during their December session, but with a 4-1 vote that if they don't finish building a home on the site they'll have to move their mobile home to bring themselves within compliance to zoning regulations if not done restoring a cabin site on the property by 2029.
The Robillards appeared before the commission during the work session to explain that the metal building they plan to build on the property will be used for a part time therapy business that allows children to come and work with dogs and horses within the structure. The business run by Brooke Robillard will host a single family at a time. Their initial request to get a special land use permit for their business was approved unanimously and without discussion.
In the public hearing over the pair of requests approved by the board, the couple explained the building will set well off the roadway and be separated by a gate from the rest of the property.
"You won't be able to see it," Brooke Robillard told the commission.
The couple told the commission they plan to utilize the cabin site on the property as a future home following the completion of construction of the building over the next five to eight years. They currently have a mobile home on their property as their primary residence, of which the metal building sits in front.
When the requests came up for vote the following night, commissioners were concerned over setting a precedence that would allow a structure in front of a residence that is prohibited in current zoning regulations on the books.
Commissioner Ray Carter sought clarification during debate over whether the county could require the couple or any owners to comply with stipulations on a variance once set in place, or even pull the variance after a set period of time they'd vote upon.
County Attorney Brad McFall explained that once a variance is approved, it remains in place once approved.
"There's no until. When you grant a variance, you grant it," he explained. "You allow them to perform the act that they want to that is outside of our zoning regulations."
Debate over the issue continuing prompted the board to put before a vote to table until the January session, but that failed and ultimately Commissioner Scotty Tillery came up with a compromise that was approved 4-1 and allows the Robillard family to move forward with construction plans.
Carter added that he believed that putting stipulations on variances provides foundation for the county to keep some control over what property owners can do once their requests are approved.
Commissioners all agreed there is the need to make changes to zoning regulations in order to clarify rules and regulations, and Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey said plans are in the work to bring in help from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission to push to the finish line of a ongoing project that has been underway for the past several years.
The board did approve additional requests, one for a change in the alcohol malt beverage license for Lake Stop Food and Gas now under the ownership of Razaur Rehman. They also unanimously approved a zoning change request from an industrial to agricultural property zoning for Joshua and Melissa Long to build a home on their property, but it was a 3-2 vote in favor of the motion.
In discussion over the Long's request, County Manager Matt Denton did report that 90 percent of the work to update zoning regulations locally was already completed.