Those who are interested in making public comments for the record on the FY 2019 budget have their chance to go tomorrow to let officials know how they feel.
On Wednesday starting at 11 a.m., county officials will hold a public hearing for the FY 2019 budget, a session where local residents are allowed to express their opinions on the figures being presented to commissioners for a up or down vote in June.
It is the latest meeting in the county's budget process, which included a work session on May 15 last week, and another upcoming work session for commissioners on May 29 at 6 p.m.
Both upcoming meetings are being held in the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department, 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
