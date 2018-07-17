The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved several spending items during their July meeting, which are needed for repairs and to bring on a new furry member of the Polk County Police Department.
Here’s a rundown from the July meeting of a few issues that came before the board:
Heating and Air unit needed on rooftop for Polk County Jail
Haynes Heating and Air conditioning is the approved vendor for a new 7.5-ton rooftop for the Polk County Jail’s medical area at the Sheriff’s Office, and the company is charging a total of $10,886.
“The bid committee received two bids to replace this rooftop unit,” Commissioner Scotty Tillery said. “One from TNC Heating and Cooling and one from Haynes Heating and Air conditioning, with Haynes being the lowest bid at $10,886.”
The money is slated to be taken out of the 2014 SPLOST list.
Polk County Dog Trainer
The board gave the county's new K-9 officer permission to go out of state for work, and just his pay and expenses for a trip westward for a new pup to join the force.
“You’ve got to pay the gas to get him there, pay his salary, and food,” Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said. “He starts training July 16, and it's a two-week course. So, after two weeks he and the dog will be ready to hit the road.”
The trip was given a thumbs-up and will take Officer Nick Smith to Little Rock, Arkansas this week for a course on learning how to work with the new Belgian Malinois, the county’s new police dog.
Seized money from the Polk County Drug Task Force is covering the costs of the new dog, which comes in around $10,500, which includes the cost of the training.
“That was $4,000 cheaper than anyone else,” Dodd said. “The dog comes with a 1 year warranty on service, and a 2 year warranty on health.”
Additionally Smith will get 1 week of training a year, or could save up weeks over several years and use them all at once.
The new dog is replacing Titan who was retired earlier this year and turned over to his former handler, who is now working in the criminal investigation division.
Commissioner Comments
While they managed to cover numerous items, the county's budget is still in the works.
The group has been operating under an older budget, but time is ticking. Commissioner Chuck Thaxton spoke on finances after an executive session.
“My personal feelings are that we don't need to drag this out,” Thaxton said. “We've got to make some decisions on what we can afford, what we want to afford, and what we don't want to have. What we want this county to be and what’s important. I'm just as guilty, but we've got to make some decisions.”