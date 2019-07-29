The Polk County Board of Commissioners today announces its intentions to adopt a General Maintenance and Operations millage rate for 2019, during a Special Called Meeting to be held on August 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
The tentative proposed rate of 11.475 mills would increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 2.54% percentages over the rollback millage rate of 11.191 mills.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the County. When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the County indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
Before the Polk County Board of Commissioners may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this proposed tax increase to be held at the Polk County Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 29 Hugh Hardison Drive, Cedartown, Ga., 30125 on August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and on August 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
The County Manager further explains that during the Special Called Meeting to be held on August 29, 2019, the Board of Commissioners will consider setting the General Maintenance and Operations millage rate that could be 11.475 mills or less, and cannot set a higher rate than the 11.475 millage rate that has been advertised.