JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Riley Green might be a rising Nashville star, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. The Jacksonville native and JSU alumnus is gathering his friends for a “Coming Home” concert on Nov. 14 at JSU’s Jim Case Baseball Stadium presented by Randy Jones and Associates/Nationwide and powered by Coca-Cola.
Born in Jacksonville, Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.
The chart-topper just released his first full-length debut album, “Different ‘Round Here,” through Big Machine Label Group, which has already produced a No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl.” Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, Green co-wrote each track offering a perspective “Rolling Stone” describes as "drinks-in-the-air 90s country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” In his new single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers – earning praise from “People” for a song that “might take him to a whole new stratosphere.”
Green has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio. He was also selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and MusicRow 2019 “Next Big Thing.” But before the fame, he was a Jacksonville country boy – gigging at local restaurants and community events, attending JSU and playing for the Gamecock football team.
In addition to presenting sponsor Randy Jones and Associates/Nationwide, as well as Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, sponsors also include Pinnacle Manufacturing, Alabama Power, Budweiser, Champaign Lady, Life Insurance Company of Alabama, 4S Farms and Progress Rail.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission (standing room only, on the field), $40 for reserved seating (chairbacks in the stands) and $75 for VIPs (which includes a reserved seat during the concert and a meet and greet with Green before the show). Green is gifting his performance to his alma mater and all proceeds will benefit JSU Athletics.
Concessions will be sold, including Coca-Cola and Budweiser products, and credit cards and cash will be accepted. No outside coolers or drinks will be permitted. To protect the baseball field, it will be covered in tarp and chairs will not be permitted. The university’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the event.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jsugamecocksports.com/rileygreen or contact the box office at 256-782-8499 or tickets@jsu.edu.