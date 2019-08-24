Looking for local honey? What about unique Christmas gifts? Pottery, fine art, jewelry, outdoor whimsy like birdhouses, feeders and chimes? You’ll be able to find that and more at the City of Cedartown’s inaugural Holloway Hunny Pot Festival coming up on September 7.
The idea for a festival honoring the late Sterling Holloway — a Cedartown resident made famous by serving as the voice behind Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh — had been tossed around for several years, explained Aimee Madden.
Madden serves as the director of the economic development and tourism department and heads up the newly-established Cedartown events committee.
“This year, we decided to put all of the talk into action and create the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival. Winnie-the-Pooh is famously known for always having his trusty hunny pot within reach. We felt that organizing a festival that pays homage to Holloway and his contributions to animated film and traditional film would not only bring folks together, but also help Cedartown bring Holloway’s legacy into the limelight,” Madden said. “Plus, as an added ‘sweetener,’ the festival will promote local honey harvesters and bee keepers, bringing more awareness to the vital role that honey bees have in our everyday lives.”
At 11 a.m., the Lil’ Miss and Lil’ Mister Hunny Pot Pageant will take place on the lawn behind the park’s famous rock bridge (behind the Woman’s Building). Age categories run from 6 months to 3 years old and entry fee is $20.
Applications can be picked up at City Hall or printed out from www.cedartowngeorgia.gov, under the “Calendar of Events” tab.
The deadline to enter is August 28.
At 12 noon, a rotund little yellow bear will make an appearance at the head of the Big Spring for a fun event dubbed the “Pooh Stick Race.” The Pooh Stick Race is similar in theory to the Polk County Rotary Club’s annual rubber duck race, Madden explained.
“If you are familiar with Winnie-the-Pooh books, you will know that the game of Pooh Stick racing is an actual thing that Winnie and his friends enjoyed while playing in the Hundred Acre Wood,” she said. “We’re kinda piggybacking on that idea and will be racing our own Pooh Sticks – which are miniature wooden honey dippers — down the Big Spring.”
As with any good race, there is a prize for the winner. Tickets for Pooh Sticks are available at Cedartown City Hall for a donation of $1 each. Each ticket has a corresponding Pooh Stick. The first stick to cross the finish line wins a $200 Visa gift card compliments of local business Madden Consulting. Tickets will also be offered at the event.
The festival is also getting support from local Holloway memorabilia collector and historian Donnie Jarrell.
“Donnie has graciously agreed to assist with a traveling exhibit that will feature special Holloway selections from his own personal collection,” Madden said.
The exhibit will be housed inside the Woman’s Building, just a stone’s throw away from the park.
Another local organization will also have an activity area inside the Woman’s Building. The Ferst Readers, a local literacy promotion group, will host a “story time” room, where children can experience the joy of being read aloud to by a Ferst volunteer.
The group will also register children under the age of five for the organization’s Ferst Readers literacy program. Children enrolled in the free program receive a bookstore-quality, age-specific book and resources mailed to them at home every month until their fifth birthday.
There is no admission into the festival. Attendees are respectfully asked to park in the large lots surrounding First Baptist Church. No parking will be allowed curbside on Essex Street.
Those wanting more information about the event can contact Aimee Madden at amadden@cedartowngeorgia.gov or by calling 770-748-3220.
The event is sponsored by Peach State Ford and Polk/Floyd Medical Center. If you would like to sponsor this event, and others like it, contact Madden via email at the address listed above. Since the beginning of 2019, the Cedartown events committee has hosted the Trailhead Art Gallery along the Silver Comet Trail and the Peek Park Summer Concert Series.
In addition to the upcoming Holloway Hunny Pot Festival, the committee will also host Spooky Spokes Bike Ride and Halloween Village on Oct. 12 at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown.
Information on these events can be found on the City of Cedartown’s website at www.cedartowngeorgia.gov and by following their Facebook page (City of Cedartown).