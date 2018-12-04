CEDARTOWN -- The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter hosted its first annual business luncheon for the High School Cotillion Club on Saturday, November 17 at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club.
The club’s November event titled “Preparing for Success,” the business luncheon featured guest speaker Stephen Casey, co-owner of Holmes Clothing and Thomas J. Ruff II, Director of the National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter.
The business luncheon allows students to learn from leaders in business, trade, and/or entrepreneurship on their path to success in a professional format. Students had the opportunity to address the speakers with questions at the conclusion of the presentation.
The High School Cotillion program introduces the skills that will better prepare students for their future not only in high school, but in college and the world of work.
“As a director of the NLJC, we want to prepare the students with the skills and knowledge needed to secure an internship or job. Preparing for success provided students with business etiquette topics including: the interview process, Dress for success and the Next Step,” Ruff said.
Each High School Cotillion Club student completed a cover letter and resume as an assignment to bring to the Business Luncheon. Each resume included a professional summary, key competencies, technologies, professional experience, education and accomplishments. This process allows the student to practice the skills of making a favorable impression on a prospect employer.
“We encourage our students to be savvy candidates as they create their resume and cover letter to help the potential employer quickly determine that they are qualified for the job opening,” Ruff said.
There were a total of 35 resumes and cover letters completed. Each student did an outstanding job. The assignment winner of best cover letter and resume is Reed Couch, Junior at Rockmart High School.
“We enjoyed reading Reed’s cover letter and resume, his execution of his abilities, qualities and achievements were written very eloquent,” Ruff said. “His format of both cover letter and resume made the task easy of identifying his strengths and key skills while maintaining a corporate layout.”
Ruff added that “Reed also included his social media profiles for the potential employer to view content of how he communicates with others on social network sites. Overall, Reed did an excellent job and we’re proud to highlight his cover letter and resume.”
Congratulations to Reed Couch and all students who completed a cover letter and resume.