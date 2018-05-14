Want to get your child involved in a group that is all about developing good manners and respect for all in local youth?
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County chapter, wants to get your child enrolled today. They have scheduled a parents’ reception and registration for the 2018-19 season, coming up soon.
NLJC Polk County representatives said the meeting is coming up Tuesday. Call the number below for more information on time and location.
Thomas J. Ruff II, director of the local Junior Cotillion said in the release that “we are looking forward to this opportunity to present the National League of Junior Cotillions program to interested parents.”
“ We believe this will be an excellent opportunity for children in this area to learn social skills that will be of value to them later in life,” he said.
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide. For information regarding the program, call (706)-936-8055.