Readers might notice that on Page B2 of this week's edition, the Polk Pigskin Picks presented aren't lining up with the games this week. Due to a formatting error, the picks were printed incorrectly. We apologize for the error.
Make sure to head to Polkpigskinpicks.com to take part in our weekly contest.
The prizes for this week’s Polk Pigskin Picks contest once again feature some great items we’re giving away to winner. They include four Terrace Corner Atlanta Braves Tickets to the September 8 Atlanta Braves versus Washington Nationals home game, with a first pitch time of 1:20 p.m. The tickets include a Red Deck Parking Pass — all together valued at $140. This week’s package also includes shampoo from Gary Martin, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a coffee mug courtesy of Superior Clerk of Court Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $5 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a $15 gift certificate from Magnolia West Boutique.
Here's what the picks should be this week:
Mitchell LeGrande:
Rockmart
Cedartown
Sonoraville
Darlington
Cass
Clemson
Georgia
South Carolina
Alabama
Kennesaw State
Ole Miss
Oregon 31, Auburn 38
Mary Miller:
Rockmart
Cedartown
Sonoraville
Darlington
Cass
Clemson
Georgia
South Carolina
Alabama
Kennesaw State
Ole Miss
Oregon 21, Auburn 35
Stacie Baines:
Rockmart
Cedartown
Model
Coosa
Cass
Georgia Tech
Georgia
South Carolina
Alabama
Kennesaw State
Ole Miss
Oregon 14, Auburn 28
Andrew Carter:
Rockmart
Cedartown
Sonoraville
Darlington
Cass
Clemson
Georgia
South Carolina
Alabama
Kennesaw State
Ole Miss
Oregon 17, Auburn 28
Samantha Houston:
Rockmart
Cedartown
Sonoraville
Coosa
Adairsville
Clemson
Georgia
North Carolina
Alabama
Kennesaw State
Ole Miss
Oregon 12, Auburn 28