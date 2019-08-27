Polk Pigskin Picks logo

Readers might notice that on Page B2 of this week's edition, the Polk Pigskin Picks presented aren't lining up with the games this week. Due to a formatting error, the picks were printed incorrectly. We apologize for the error. 

Make sure to head to Polkpigskinpicks.com to take part in our weekly contest. 

The prizes for this week’s Polk Pigskin Picks contest once again feature some great items we’re giving away to winner. They include four Terrace Corner Atlanta Braves Tickets to the September 8 Atlanta Braves versus Washington Nationals home game, with a first pitch time of 1:20 p.m. The tickets include a Red Deck Parking Pass — all together valued at $140. This week’s package also includes shampoo from Gary Martin, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a coffee mug courtesy of Superior Clerk of Court Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $5 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a $15 gift certificate from Magnolia West Boutique. 

Here's what the picks should be this week: 

Mitchell LeGrande:

Rockmart

Cedartown

Sonoraville

Darlington

Cass

Clemson

Georgia

South Carolina

Alabama

Kennesaw State

Ole Miss

Oregon 31, Auburn 38

Mary Miller: 

Rockmart

Cedartown

Sonoraville

Darlington

Cass

Clemson

Georgia

South Carolina

Alabama

Kennesaw State

Ole Miss

Oregon 21, Auburn 35

Stacie Baines:

Rockmart

Cedartown

Model

Coosa

Cass

Georgia Tech

Georgia

South Carolina

Alabama

Kennesaw State

Ole Miss

Oregon 14, Auburn 28

Andrew Carter:

Rockmart

Cedartown

Sonoraville

Darlington

Cass

Clemson

Georgia

South Carolina

Alabama

Kennesaw State

Ole Miss

Oregon 17, Auburn 28

Samantha Houston: 

Rockmart

Cedartown

Sonoraville

Coosa

Adairsville

Clemson

Georgia

North Carolina

Alabama

Kennesaw State

Ole Miss

Oregon 12, Auburn 28