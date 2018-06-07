Business owners might want to take notice of a local building up for auction at the heart of downtown Cedartown.
The address is 320 Main Street, but it is mainly known as the A.C. Cobb building. More than 6,000 square feet are up on the block on June 30 that will be followed up with the auctioning off of the furnishings within when the building was used by the Red, White and Brew coffee shop.
Auctioneers will begin the bidding at 10 a.m. at Cobb's Corner, which will be followed after the building receives a final bid.
Find out more information about financing and the auction generally by clicking here.