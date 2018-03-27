The Coosa Valley Learning Center held a grand opening celebration with the Polk County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 17 at their location on North Main Street in Cedartown.
Owner Jennifer Hall brings 22 years of education experience to the new business which offers a variety of services for local students who need some extra help getting ahead, diagnostic assessments, or even homeschool parent support.
Call 404-465-4593 for more information.
