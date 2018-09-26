Cooking classes up this week at Farmers Market
Meatloaf is on the menu for the newest Rockmart Farmers Market cooking class that will teach youth how to make the food with locally produced ingredients.
Scheduled for September 27 and Sept. 29, attendees will also get the chance to make seasonal muffins with late summer and early fall produce.
Each class is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Silver Comet Trailhead on Water Street. Patrons can join for $5.50, and students are encouraged to register early due to the limited space of the community kitchen. Registration can be found at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
Those with limited time may consider attending the Saturday, Sept. 29 course since the Thursday class will give youth a chance to shop for their ingredients at the market and may run later.
“In this class, we’ll take some of our local farmer’s goods and make a very savory, a tad sweet, super delicious meatloaf and some irresistible muffins,” Farmers Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick said. “We’ll look forward to not only tasting our food at the end of class, but also look forward to the enticing aromas. For the Thursday class we will first walk through the Farmer’s Market to purchase any needed ingredients and meet our local farmers. Because of this, some Thursday classes run to 6:30 p.m.”
The lower age limit for the class is seven years old, but parents are urged to decide for themselves whether their child is ready to attend a cooking class. The course involves handling kitchen equipment, so some seven-year-olds are ready; some nine-year-olds aren't.
Parents are welcome to watch, but they are asked to do so from outside of the kitchen.
The market strives to use local ingredients in their classes, so those looking to get a head start on the lesson can visit the farmers market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water Street.
The market now operates under the sponsorship of Floyd Medical Center and many other local businesses.