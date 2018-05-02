Countless aspects of life can cause cancer, but proper, healthy eating can be a powerful defense against the disease. Those looking to eat well and ward off cancer can visit Rockmart’s 180 West Elm St., coming up on Thursday, May 31 from 4 through 6 p.m. for a cooking class centered around prevention.
Those interested in signing up should contact the Polk County Cooperative Extension at 770-749-2142 or by emailing uge2233@uga.edu. Not only will a free cookbook be provided, but the event itself is free.
Attendees will learn about reducing cancer risk, who should get screened for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer, and how to get screened.
Participants will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate or a prize of equivalent value.
The lesson is presented by the University of Georgia, the Polk County Cooperative Extension, and the American Cancer Society.