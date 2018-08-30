With summer's grasp on the world winding down, warmer, spicier dishes are being made at the Rockmart Farmers Market.
Those interested in making Cilantro-Lime Mexican Chicken Soup can attend the Thursday, Aug. 30 course at the Silver Comet Trailhead.
The class sports a fee of $5.50, and attendees will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Registration can be found at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/classes-fees/thursdayyouth/clchxsoup.
“Not a siesta, but a fiesta of flavor,” Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick said. “This soup is sure to please your taste buds. We'll make it from scratch and build flavors with veggies and spices. Corn is in season- why not add it to rice for a yummy addition?”
The lower age limit for the class is 7 years, but parents can bring their children at their own discretion.
Students will be using knives and other kitchen appliances, so parents must decide if their child is ready or not.
Those with more questions may contact Kirkpatrick at rockmartfarmersmarket@rockmartfarmersmarket.com or (404) 436-1818.
Classes use primarily locally-grown, market-based produce in the recipes taught to students.
Those interested in getting a feel for the ingredients ahead of time can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water Street.
This class - and many other aspects of the market - is sponsored by Floyd Medical Center.