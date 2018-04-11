With a total of four classes planned already, April is the month of cooking at the Rockmart Farmers Market.
Those wanting to put knife to the cutting board are in luck because the next class is slated as early as April 17 where Farmers Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick plans to teach kids the ins and outs of cooking chicken with mushroom and making strawberry desserts.
The class will take place from 4 through 6 p.m. at the Silver Comet Trailhead on Rockmart’s Water Street. Classes are $5.50, but students are encouraged to register early due to the limited space of the community kitchen. The course is designed for youth, but older cooks can attend April 26’s strawberry preservation class. Registration can be found at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
“We have put together a fantastic course that will cover many of the basics of food preparation,” Kirkpatrick said. “Your child will learn safe cutting skills, basic cooking techniques, how to use basic appliances, how to navigate the farmers market, and how to make two delicious recipes on their own. This class will focus on a chicken with mushroom dish along with strawberry recipes for sides a dessert.”
The lower age limit for the course is seven years old, but parents are urged to take discretion and determine whether their child can handle the demands of cooking, using knives, kitchen equipment, and other tools. Parents are welcome to attend with their child, but the kitchen’s limited space means parents will have to supervise outside of the kitchen.
The courses are typically designed around healthy eating and using organic, locally grown produce to make tasty foods. As such, most items used in the courses are taken directly from the Farmers Market.
Those interested in tasting the class’s ingredients first hand can visit the market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart’s Water Street.