The Rockmart Farmers Market is putting utensils to the grindstone with three new cooking classes before moving into a massive six-week course.
Those interested in learning the ins and outs of culinary technique while making delectable recipes are encouraged to visit www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes to find the class that's best for them.
Each course sports a fee of $5.50, but the 6-week course is $25.
Lessons take place inside the Silver Comet Trailhead on Rockmart's Church Street from 4 through 6 p.m., but the age requirements and course material differ.
Youth 14 and below interested in making pie are in luck because the July 26 course is dedicated to the food. A follow-up course will be held on July 31, but attendees will shop for their own food at the market before cooking, so the class could potentially run until 6:30.
“We will delve into the art of baking pies,” Farmers Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick said. “Kids will learn how easy pastries can be. Starting with the most important, the foundation, we'll learn how to make delicate pie crusts. We will start with our entree, a market-fresh tomato pie and then move to dessert.”
Older cooks can hone their pie-making techniques on July 28. Similar to the youth course, the class will start with making the foundation before moving onward.
Those ages 15 to 100 are invited.
The six-week course is slated to begin on August 14 from 5 through 7 p.m. and continue each Tuesday until completed.
Each class sports a new lesson and recipe, and students will be taken from the very basics to the more advanced aspects of cooking.
“In this six-week class, we will explore the basics of cooking,” Kirkpatrick said. “Learn basic knife skills, food safety standards, general accepted nutrition guidelines, and explore many recipes that will get you on your way to cooking healthy meals for you and your family.”
The Rockmart Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water St. The classes are possible in part thanks to sponsorship from Redmond Regional Medical Center.