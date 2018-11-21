The Rockmart Farmers Market combated the cold weather of November with warm, spicy Brunswick stew and a side of sweet, roasted squash during their two newest cooking classes. The city's youngest chefs were invited to learn the recipes and many more kitchen essentials during the Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 courses. Those who missed the class but are interested in learning how to make healthy dishes can find information about future classes at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
Whether crushing almonds, stirring the stew, or cutting ingredients, each student was given a chance to participate in different ways. Since the classes do use kitchen appliances and other potentially dangerous items, proper cutting techniques and safety instructions were taught beforehand. Parents should judge for themselves whether their child is ready to attend, but the lower age limit for the youth courses is eight years old.
Rainy, cold weather rendered some local produce unavailable, but the class still used as much Rockmart Farmers Market product as possible. While simply teaching youth how to cook is an important aspect of the classes, nutritional education once again took a central role in the course that avoided prepackaged meats and unnatural sweeteners.
Those interested in stopping by and trying the used ingredients for themselves can visit the market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water St.
“Much to see these days at the market,” board member Heather Davis wrote. “We'll have apples, lettuces, kale, collards, cabbage, daikon, carrots, radishes, mushrooms, peppers, eggplant, snap peas, sweet potatoes, some tomatoes, beans, herbs, eggs, jams, seasonings, baked goods, cheeses, soaps, and much more.”
Floyd Medical Center currently sits as the only major sponsor, but many smaller, local businesses have offered funds towards the market. Businesses Now and Then, Chick N' Scratch, Triangle Foods, Soli's, South Marble Coffee House, and Dallas Chiropractic Life Center have also contributed.