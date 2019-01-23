Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.