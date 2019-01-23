The Rockmart Farmers Market is bringing foreign flavors to local youth in its newly scheduled cooking classes this Saturday, January 26 from 4 through 6 p.m. inside the Silver Comet Trailhead.
Those interested in making German cabbage rolls stuffed with meat can find more details by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
“These are cabbage rolls stuffed with meat- an easy meal you can make any night of the week,” market staff Heather Davis shared. “Local cabbage, spices, ground meat, and more. Come on in and spend a few hours in Germany without having to get a passport.”
The course is $5.50, but those in need may be eligible for a class scholarship. Details about assistance are available by calling 404-436-1818, and the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave is still going strong by offering food stamp participants an opportunity to double the money spent on farmer's goods.
Students are encouraged to register early due to the limited space of the Silver Comet Trailhead community kitchen.
The lower age limit for the class is seven years old, but parents are urged to decide for themselves whether their child is ready to attend a cooking class. The course involves handling kitchen equipment, so some seven-year-olds are ready; some nine-year-olds aren't. Parents are welcome to watch, but they are asked to do so from outside of the kitchen.
Each class strives to use locally produced, healthy ingredients from the market, and those interested in getting a preview can visit the various farmers present each Thursday on Water Street.
These classes, as well as the market in general, enjoy sponsorship from Floyd Medical Center and many other local businesses.