This spring’s rains have created ideal conditions for weeds to grow.
There are no post emergence herbicides for the vegetable garden. Cultivation using hand tools is an option.
Small weeds 1 to 2 inches can be removed with a hoe or by hand. Large weeds are more troublesome.
Mark Czarnota, UGA Extension weed scientist recommends using physical barriers-like plastic or weed barrier fabric-to prevent weeds from emerging. Three-mil plastic will hold up for a season, but newspapers are an inexpensive alternative. Two to four inch layer of mulch will control weeds.
Do not use grass clippings because they may contain herbicides.
Some folks may run a tiller between rows to destroy weeds. The bad side of using the tiller method is that every time you till the soil, you dry it out and run the risk of bringing weed seeds to the surface.
As vegetables grow, they will begin to shade out weeds, which reduce their numbers.