Contracts are set for approval by the Polk County Commission between the Georgia Department of Transportation and The Astra Group for the Cornelius Moore Field runway extension project that brought Governor Nathan Deal to the airport in February 2018.
The vote over four project-related items comes tonight during the Polk County Commission’s regular session starting at 7 p.m., which includes approval of a contract between the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT,) two work orders for Holt Consulting who are overseeing the project, and with The Astra Group, who came in with the best bid for the runway extension work to be completed.
Among the most important of the items up for vote tonight is the approval of the contract between the state’s transportation division and the county. It guarantees the cost-sharing agreement between the Department of Transportation and the county in a unchanged, remains standard 75 to 25 percentage split, with the state taking on a majority of the costs.
After value engineering, the final price tag for extending the airport’s runway to 5,000 feet will be around $6.8 million and will take more than a year to complete once all the parties have signed on the dotted line, and votes are completed.
County Manager Matt Denton said during discussions over the forthcoming votes in Monday night’s work session that despite best negotiating efforts, the state wouldn’t change that specific language in the contract to say they would cover all costs above a figure of $1.5 million.
“It is the best the state said they would do on the language,” Denton said.
He said the county would have to settle for verbal agreements the county’s match wouldn’t exceed that level, and when questioned after he said the final price tag was coming in around $13,000 short of that figure at over $1.4 million that would come out of county coffers for the extension
The county has already covered some of the matching funds through the initial costs of project design, survey and regulatory requirements. The rest will be applied toward construction costs.
Holt Consulting’s Jack Mayfield was also at Monday night’s meeting to explain that a member of their firm will be on-site full time to ensure that everything is being done to specification and at cost to avoid wasted materials and prevent overruns on the price.
“If we see if there's going to be an overage, we’re immediately going to talk to GDOT immediately and let them know it,” he said.
Mayfield said that since GDOT will be controlling if any overruns will be approved on the project before they ever get to the county commission for change orders, that process will likely keep costs down overall.
Commissioner Hal Floyd did have questions over some changes made to the final costs estimates put forth in the project’s proposal tied to how much was being added in to cover site preparation work and costs adjusted for an increase in stream credits. That is required because the work will disturb 270 feet of mapped waterway near the airport.
The cost of the credit was initially put at $80,000, but went up to $90,000 in the intervening time.
Mayfield said additional padding was put into the estimates for the project to also cover any unexpected clearing of rock that would be needed, though they aren’t expecting to use the money since several drilling samples of the area where dirt is being taken from the airport to fill in elsewhere didn’t turn up any initial problems.
Estimates from Mayfield put the timetable for completion of the extension at 420 calendar days on a “Monday through Sunday” work schedule.
Some of the work in the extension centered on the western end of the runway is now classified as a safety-related project, since it will bring the county’s airport in compliance for the amount of extended clear, flat land is needed past the threshold of the runway itself. That’ll now go out to the required 200 feet, and is a violation that GDOT officials have noted in a previous inspection according to Mayfield.
Commissioner Scotty Tillery provided praise to Mayfield and Holt Consulting for their work thus far on the project, and noted that state officials also were thus far happy with the efforts put forth by the firm.
Mayfield also promised commissioners they will receive regular updates about the project's progress.
The contract with GDOT, The Astra Group to complete the work and change orders for Holt Consulting Company’s work on the project will be some of the last items approved during tonight’s regular session.
Commissioners gather at the board meeting room at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown.