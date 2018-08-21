County businesses and organizations are invited to participate in an upcoming scarecrow contest being organized by the Chamber as part of a list of Halloween-themed events planned for this autumn.
The forthcoming contest will start when displays can begin going out in front of business locations in Cedartown, Rockmart, Aragon and all the rest of Polk County on Sept. 3.
Scarecrows can be placed in front of a local business according to Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod, and the winners will get a special award and secure bragging rights through next fall.
“It’s not just for the businesses who are located in the downtown areas,” she said. “For instance, the businesses along the Nathan Dean Parkway corridor around Chick-fil-A are welcome to participate as well.”
Scarecrows need to get out quick, because judging will take place on Sept. 10. Prizes are being awarded for Best in Polk County, Best in Cedartown and Best in Rockmart.
Entry can be made via e-mail to info@polkgeorgia.com.
It isn’t the only contest that will keep the Chamber busy this year.
Starting on Oct. 19, the Chamber will be encouraging businesses to take part in a Pumpkin Decorating contest as well. Each pumpkin will be posted on Facebook and the top number of likes will determine the winner for best small business and best large business pumpkins.
The small business category is for those enterprises with under 50 employees, and large business for those with more than 50 on staff.
Additionally, pumpkins will be displayed at the Silver Comet Trailhead and Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot, and the front steps of the shared office space within the Rockmart History Museum.
Winners will be announced during festivities on Oct. 31, and a surprise award will be given in both categories on Halloween night.
Some other events coming up include Spooky Stories at the Cedartown Library on Friday, Oct. 5 starting at 3 p.m. Along with the reading of a scary tale, youth will be able to take part in making their own Haunted House to take home.
Leading up to Halloween night, adults are encouraged to come take part in a midday screening during the lunch hour of the 1990s Halloween hit “Hocus Pocus.” The Oct. 25 event will begin at 11 a.m. and is taking place at the Rockmart campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College in their auditorium.
RSVPs are requested via the polkgeorgia.com calendar listing, or by e-mail to info@polkgeorgia.com.
Youth will have one more chance before their big night of trick or treating to get in one more afternoon of sugar-filled fun when the Chamber office in Cedartown hosts Slime Time Kitchen.
The Oct. 26 event is $5 per child, with all the materials provided to make a Jello-based edible slime cake, or a marshmallow slime cake.
Elrod said the RSVP via the polkgeorgia.com calendar item, or by e-mail at info@polkgeorgia.com to secure a spot.
Halloween Hoopla is being organized by the Chamber overall, and sponsored by H&R Block.