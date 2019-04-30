Community Share Ministries helps people in a number of ways. From giving people who are suffering from addiction or bad situations a place to gain a new lease on life, to making sure those who are in great need of help, the organization located in their headquarters storefront and warehouse on North Main Street continues to grow in their efforts to make a difference in Polk County.
Their work continues with a new project called "There's Hope for the Hungry," a food pantry service that will be available daily.
Dan DuPree, the organizer for the pantry and of an inaugural concert event at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on May 11, hopes to make a greater impact with the new pantry. Plans are in the works for a full remodel of the pantry space at Community Share Ministries to allow for 300 square foot of storage, packaging and distribution of food pantry items to the community as a whole.
The inaugural concert "Rockin 4 The Rock" - featuring both local musicians as the opening act and Christian rock band hope's Anchor - will be taking place on the evening of May 11 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person, but each dollar spent on tickets will go toward helping the food pantry program.
DuPree said hope's Anchor is definitely worth the $10 admission price, especially for those who want a rock show full of a positive message.
"I saw them a while back open for another band," DuPree said. "You could tell the message was there."
He added that when they learned Rockin 4 The Rock was a fundraiser to help feed the hungry of Polk County, they were happy to lend a hand.
For Rockin 4 The Rock, Community Share Ministries is partnering with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the program, and Mechelle Head of 89.1 FM is acting as emcee for the night. DuPree said others are also volunteering their time to help, and WGAA is even devoting airtime to running public service announcements.
Meanwhile, feeding the hungry remains a top priority now.
There's Hope for the Hungry is holding their inaugural food pantry day on May 7 at CSM, and will be weekly until they are able to get the food pantry space within CSM setup. But DuPree envisions they'll be able to do more.
They are also teaming up with a group to bring in a truckload of food monthly on the first Tuesday to provide additional grocery help.
"We want to be able to take it to the next level and be open and available most Mondays through Saturdays," DuPree said.
Find out more about how to help the food pantry by emailing dandupree1@aol.com, and visit rockin4therock.com for more information about ticket sales and the upcoming event.