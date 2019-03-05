The Cedartown Library is offering locals the chance to learn the ins and outs of computers and the internet with weekly Thursday classes, and those interested in mastering the basics can sign up for free by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown.
The first lesson is slated for March 7, but since each class has a maximum occupancy of 7, sign-ups are being held on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those who miss a class are always welcome to sign up for the following week's, however, and computers will be provided. There is no age requirement to join.
“We'll be covering basic stuff like how to properly use the mouse and keyboard, how to use our online book service RGB Digital, and I'll probably cover how to properly search for things,” class host and library staff Ian Williams said. “Then, if we have time, I'll take requests on specific topics.”
The library also offers free computer use, and many books on the subject can be found inside. Locals are welcome to visit on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
As part of the library's Adult Reading Challenge, many other classes are being offered, so those interested are encouraged to stop by.