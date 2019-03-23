The Cedartown Library is transforming locals into computer masters one step at a time, and the latest weekly lesson was all about USB flash drives.
New and returning attendees alike were given laptops, mice, and everything else they needed as class host and library staff Ian Williams spoke on the importance of the tool.
“The portability is probably the main perk of these,” Williams said of the drives. “Being able to carry work between more than one computer is a big thing for a lot of people, but ease of access, like being able to move files independently for later access, is another.”
Flash drives, also known as thumb drives or data drives, are removable storage devices available in nearly every electronic and general store. Williams said they allow users to copy files from the computer itself onto the drive for portability, organization, and storage purposes.
Those organization and ease of use benefits were points Williams consistently hammered home during the class. Guests were asked to drag files into the folders they created, and the various organization methods were taught shortly after.
“You can organize it by name, size, the type of file, and when it was opened, so that’s another thing you can do to set it how you like,” Williams said. “I keep most of mine by name, but I also make sure my folders are at the top. It’s just preference.”
Flash drives are designed for portability, but removing them from their port incorrectly can cause file loss or corruption. It may be temping to simply yank flash drives from the computer, but Williams insisted on right-clicking and hitting ‘eject’ for the safest possible removal.
A quick question and answer segment topped off the final minutes of the March 21 course, and while the agenda for the upcoming March 28 class is still in the works, those interested in learning the basics can sign-up for free at at 245 East Ave, Cedartown.
“A lot of people I know are just scared of using computers,” Williams said. “They think its really complex, but the main thing is just getting used to them, and the only way to do that is to attend a class or do it on your own. So, I say just give it a try and if they like it, they can keep coming.”